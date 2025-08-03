Third Suspect Arrested in Fatal Fiesta Stabbing on State Street

The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a third suspect in connection with the August 1 st early morning stabbing incident on the 500 block State Street. Sergio Rivas, 30 years old, was arrested without incident by investigators and was in possession of a loaded firearm(See attached media). This incident was an isolated act of violence, and the Santa Barbara Police Department worked tirelessly to apprehend the involved suspects and ensure the entire community continued to enjoy Fiesta activities.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Third Suspect Arrested Without Incident, in Possession of Loaded Firearm

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.