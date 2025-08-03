BREAKING: Gifford Fire Grows to More Than 43,000 Acres as More Evacuations Ordered
News
Courts & Crime

Third Suspect Arrested in Fatal Fiesta Stabbing on State Street

Third Suspect Arrested Without Incident, in Possession of Loaded Firearm

By Santa Barbara Police Department
Sun Aug 03, 2025 | 8:33pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 3, 2025

The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a third suspect in connection with the August 1st early morning stabbing incident on the 500 block State Street. Sergio Rivas, 30 years old, was arrested without incident by investigators and was in possession of a loaded firearm(See attached media). This incident was an isolated act of violence, and the Santa Barbara Police Department worked tirelessly to apprehend the involved suspects and ensure the entire community continued to enjoy Fiesta activities.

Mon Aug 04, 2025 | 04:06am
https://www.independent.com/2025/08/03/third-suspect-arrested-in-fatal-fiesta-stabbing-on-state-street/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.