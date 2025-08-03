Third Suspect Arrested in Fatal Fiesta Stabbing on State Street

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 3, 2025
The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a third suspect in connection with the August 1st early morning stabbing incident on the 500 block State Street. Sergio Rivas, 30 years old, was arrested without incident by investigators and was in possession of a loaded firearm(See attached media). This incident was an isolated act of violence, and the Santa Barbara Police Department worked tirelessly to apprehend the involved suspects and ensure the entire community continued to enjoy Fiesta activities.
