40 Years Strong: Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital’s Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp Wraps Up Week of Achievement and Celebration

SANTA BARBARA, CA — July 31, 2025 —Last week, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital celebrated the conclusion of the 40th annual Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp, following a week of adapted sports, new friendships and unforgettable experiences. Campers, volunteers and staff reflected on the lasting impact of this one-of-a-kind program.

Hosted July 21–25 at the UCSB Recreation Center, the camp welcomed approximately 40 campers and more than 75 volunteers—all gathered to support and celebrate the power of inclusive recreation. The event marked a milestone year in the camp’s history, which spans four decades of empowering youth with physical disabilities through sport.

Campers aged 6 to 21 participated in a variety of adapted sports and recreation activities, including wheelchair basketball, rugby, hand cycling, SCUBA diving, swimming, tennis, racquetball, fencing, pickleball, indoor rock climbing and cardio drumming. Many experienced these sports for the first time, supported by trained coaches, counselors and volunteers—many of whom use wheelchairs themselves, offering authentic mentorship through shared experience.

Since its founding in 1986, the camp has been a beacon of opportunity for youth with all levels of physical disabilities. Originally led by the City of Santa Barbara’s Adaptive Programs, the camp is now hosted by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH). It remains the only camp of its kind on the Central Coast and draws participants from across the state.

Throughout its 40-year history, the camp has introduced hundreds of young people to the joy of sports and movement in an environment built for their abilities and strengths. Many campers return year after year, with some eventually serving as volunteers, counselors or even coaches. The program is offered entirely free of charge to participants, thanks to funding from the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation & Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals (FCR&GVCH) as well as community donations.

“This year, a mother told me her son wanted to try every single activity at camp,” said René Van Hoorn, Manager of Community Programs and a Recreation Therapist at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, who has led the camp for the past 17 years. “That kind of confidence is built over time. This camp helps kids discover what they are capable of and reminds them that there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

This year, Cottage Health CEO Scott Wester visited the camp to connect with campers and gain a firsthand view of the program’s impact. A special 40th year celebration was also held on Thursday with participation from FCR&GVCH board members, highlighting the community support that sustains the program.

One coach especially inspired this year’s group: Kyle McKittrick, a former CRH patient and now the camp’s rugby coach. McKittrick, who was introduced to the camp during his recovery, has returned in recent years to mentor young athletes and share his passion for adapted sports. His story echoes that of Steve Pate, a formerCRH patient and early camp counselor who went on to win a gold medal with the U.S. Paralympic Rugby Team.

McKittrick has similar aspirations and admires the talent he sees in the young athletes who come to the camp.

“We’re going to see some of these campers on TV one day. They’re incredible athletes.” McKittrick added, “Thankfully, Cottage puts something on like this where we live—there’s nothing else going on like it.”

The camp’s purpose remains the same as when it was founded: to provide young people with physical disabilities the opportunity to build confidence, independence and community through active recreation. For all who attend, it remains a life-changing week of possibility and connection.

Learn more about how to sustain the impactful work of the Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp by visiting cottagehealth.org/fcrgvch.

