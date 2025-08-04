Lompoc Valley Chamber Invites the Public to the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for TEK-MAR School and Gloria Liggett Tribal Office

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony for the TEK-MAR School and the Gloria Liggett Tribal Office on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with the official ribbon cutting taking place at 3:00 PM. The event will take place at Jalama Ranch, 2191 Tularosa Rd., Lompoc, CA, and will feature a BBQ dinner, desserts, demonstrations, ranch tours, and live music to celebrate this special milestone with the community

This momentous occasion marks a transformative milestone in the region—celebrating both educational advancement and the continued growth of tribal leadership and community development. The TEK-MAR School is committed to delivering a culturally grounded, high-quality education that empowers future generations, while the Gloria Liggett Tribal Office will serve as a vital hub for tribal governance, leadership, and essential community programs.

Through initiatives like ESRI StoryMaps and comprehensive community surveys, the tribal office will work to strengthen outreach, deepen engagement, and foster sustainable development rooted in cultural heritage.

“This event represents a shared vision for a brighter future—one that honors tradition while building innovative pathways for growth and opportunity,” said Chamber CEO DeVika Stalling.

The community is invited to join in the celebration and show support for this historic occasion. Guests are encouraged to RSVP via the Facebook event page.

For more information on this event please contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at (805)736-4567 x221.