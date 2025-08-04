Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, August 1, 2025 – The City of Goleta is looking for community members to fill vacancies on three of our Commissions: Historic Preservation Commission, Public Engagement Commission (youth position), and Library Advisory Commission. This is a great opportunity to become more involved with the City, learn about local government, and put your talents and strengths to good use in helping to shape the future of Goleta. Interested community members can apply here by September 4th at 5:00 p.m.

The Historic Preservation Commission acts as an advisory body to the staff, the Design Review Board, and City Council on all matters pertaining to historic preservation, which entails preserving and protecting resources that, once lost, cannot be replaced or replicated. This seven-member body has two (2) vacancies to serve four-year terms. The Commission meets six times per year and may hold additional meetings as needed. Meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of every other month at 5:30 p.m. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

The Public Engagement Commission advises the City Council on issues related to public engagement in the governance of the City. The Commission provides City residents with a venue to address opportunities and ways to increase public engagement in City government. This seven-member body has one (1) vacancy for a Youth Commissioner (15-18 years of age) to serve a two-year term. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta. The Commission holds four regular meetings and may hold additional meetings as needed. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

The Library Advisory Commission advises staff and the City Council on matters affecting the Goleta Valley Library and represents the interests of the library’s patrons by recommending programming and services for the library. The five-member Commission also advises the Library Board of Trustees (Board) and aims to increase community participation in library issues by analyzing the library’s needs, considering goals, anticipating future needs and problems, acting as a liaison, and helping to develop consensus for advisement to the Board. There are two (2) vacancies:

1 Commissioner – City of Goleta resident for a four-year term

1 Commissioner – Unincorporated area of Goleta Valley resident with a term ending June 30, 2027

The Commission meets six times per year and may hold additional meetings as needed. Meetings are held on the first Monday of every other month at 6:00 p.m. and members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Applications may be submitted online at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions and must be completed by September 4th at 5:00 p.m. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.gov.