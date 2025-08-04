Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ekwill Street retaining wall | Credit: Courtesy

Formwork for the bottomless box culvert footings | Credit: Courtesy

Hollister Avenue Bridge construction | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, August 4, 2025 – Construction is progressing steadily on Project Connect, with visible advancements along Hollister Avenue, particularly at the Hollister Avenue Bridge over San Jose Creek. Crews have made significant headway on the south side of the bridge, including the installation of soldier piles and construction of the bridge abutments.



Throughout the summer, work will continue as teams focus on completing the south side of the bridge and making vital connections along Hollister Avenue.



Over on Ekwill Street, crews have finished vegetation removal and constructed a retaining wall. They are now in the process of building the cast-in-place bottomless box culvert.

Safety Reminder

All construction zones remain closed to the public. For your safety and the safety of our crews, we kindly ask drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to use extra caution and share the road responsibly when traveling near these areas.

Thank you for your continued patience and support as we build a better, more connected community.

About Project Connect:

Project Connect is a multi-year project that will enhance pedestrian access and safety, improve road conditions, and build critical linkage throughout Goleta while increasing stormwater flow capacity in San Jose Creek under Hollister Bridge.

The large-scale construction project includes the Ekwill Street & Fowler Road Extensions, Hollister Avenue Bridge Replacement Project, two new roundabouts on Hollister Avenue at the Highway 217 interchange, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project, and San Jose Creek flood control capacity improvements. Project completion is anticipated in 2027 when drivers and pedestrians will have increased east-west access across Old Town Goleta.

The City understands that projects such as this can be inconvenient, and we appreciate your patience.

For additional information or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.gov, call 805-690-5116 or visit http://www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.