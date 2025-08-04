Santa Barbara Man Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse Against Multiple Victims

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Re: People v. Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle, Santa Barbara Superior Court Case No. 22CR03513

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced that on July 31, 2025 in Santa Barbara Superior Court a jury found Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle, 60, guilty of four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, three counts of Lewd or Lascivious Act on a Child, and one count of Sexual Penetration of a Child age 10 or Under, all felonies. The jury also found true the allegation that the sexual offenses were committed against more than one victim. The charges stem from the defendant’s victimization of two separate girls, now young women, who bravely came forward to tell their stories at trial.

Mr. Ovalle is currently held in Santa Barbara County Jail, and will be sentenced by the Honorable Judge Von Deroian on September 2, 2025 in Santa Barbara Superior Court, Department 11. Mr. Ovalle faces a maximum sentence of 150 years to life in prison. This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah Barkley.