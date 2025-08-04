Shop for a Cause: Westerlay Orchids Donates 100 Percent of Retail Profits to Carpinteria Students During Back-to-School Fundraiser

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (August 4th, 2025) – For the eighth consecutive year, Westerlay Orchids is proud to announce its ongoing partnership with the Carpinteria Education Foundation, Inc. (CEF). From August 25th to 30th, the family-owned orchid grower will donate 100% of all profits from its retail showroom directly to CEF in support of local students and schools.

In 2024, the same initiative raised more than $26,000, and Westerlay is optimistic about matching or exceeding that amount this year. This community-driven effort continues to reflect Westerlay’s deep-rooted commitment to supporting community and education in Carpinteria and the surrounding areas. In the past this fundraiser has helped to make field trips happen for Carpinteria Middle School, STEM programs at Aliso School, library upgrades at Canalino School and purchasing equipment for a cutting edge engineering program at Carpinteria High School.

“At Westerlay, we’re passionate about being more than just a business, we’re part of this community,” says Toine Overgaag, Owner and President of Westerlay Orchids. “Our partnership with CEF is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back. Each year, we look forward to this opportunity to help make a real difference for local students.”

Proceeds from the week-long fundraiser will help fund vital educational resources through CEF, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering students in Carpinteria and Summerland. For more than three decades, CEF has worked hand-in-hand with area schools to provide scholarships, enrich curriculum offerings, and support programs in technology, humanities, culinary arts, agriculture, and more.

Westerlay Orchids’ showroom, located at 3504 Via Real in Carpinteria, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers will find an array of exquisite orchids, including Westerlay’s signature cascading and bramble arrangements.

To learn more about Westerlay Orchids’ environmental sustainability efforts and dedication to community outreach, visit http://www.WesterlayOrchids.com.

About Westerlay Orchids:

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.Westerlay.com to learn more about the second-generation, family-run company.