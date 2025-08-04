STESA Thanks the Community for a Successful Fundraiser

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On May 17th, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) hosted over 150 guests at the Saint Barbara Events Center for its annual Chocoate de Vine event. For the past 15 years, Chocolate de Vine has been a hallmark fundraising event for STESA, joined by community supporters of the organization and local wineries and chocolateriers. Returning supporters were excited to gather once again for this beloved annual event, celebrating the shared commitment to supporting survivors, their loved ones, and STESA’s work in the Santa Barbara community. New supporters left the evening happy and inspired, eager to get more involved in attending and even planning Chocolate de Vine next year.

Funds raised at Chocolate de Vine directly support STESA’s work in addressing sexual assault in the community. STESA’s mission focuses on empowering and healing survivors and their loved ones, and creating social change to eradicate all forms of sexual and gendered violence. As STESA Board President, Melissa Guillen, noted in her speech at the event, STESA meets survivors where they are, taking a step back when they aren’t ready to move forward, taking a step forward with them when they are ready. Guillen also shared that STESA’s services have offered a safe space for survivors to disclose the heartbreaking memory of their assault that they thought they’d bring with them to their grave. STESA’s empowerment model in survivor-centered advocacy efforts has shaped its monumental presence in Santa Barbara and the broader international community.

Save the date to support STESA at next year’s Chocolate de Vine event, which will be on Saturday, May 16, 2026! Even though the event is still some time away, community members can continue to support STESA year-round by visiting https://sbstesa.org/get-involved/. Now, more than ever, amidst funding uncertainties in sexual assault prevention and education at the state and federal level, supporting STESA in sustaining its vital work is critical.

About STESA: During the past year, STESA provided confidential services to over 300 clients and offered education to over 5,100 community members, including students, businesses, medical, social service, and law enforcement professionals. Funds raised from the event will support intervention and prevention programs.