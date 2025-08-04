The Salvation Army to Distribute Backpacks at Santa Barbara County Health Fair

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara will join the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, to distribute free backpacks and school supplies to local students as part of the county’s third annual Back-to-School Health Fair.

The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., and is free and open to the public. Families will have access to school-required immunizations, sports physicals, and a wide range of community services and resources.

As part of its commitment to local youth, The Salvation Army will host a dedicated booth and provide hundreds of backpacks filled with essential school supplies.

“This partnership represents the best of what community collaboration can do,” said Kari Rudd, Corps Officer. “We are proud to stand alongside county leaders and serve families as they prepare for the school year.”

Now in its third year, the Back-to-School Health Fair aims to remove barriers to academic success by addressing both educational and health-related needs. The Salvation Army’s participation aligns with its broader mission to meet human needs without discrimination, including providing youth programs, food assistance, and emergency support services to families across Santa Barbara County.

Media coverage is welcome. Photo and interview opportunities will be available with Salvation Army representatives, County officials, and participating families.

Event Details:

Event: Back-to-School Health Fair and Backpack Giveaway

Date: Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025

Time: 2–6 p.m.

Location: Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Cost: Free and open to the public



Offered Services:

– Backpack and school supply distribution

– Sports physicals

– Immunizations

– Community resource booths

For general questions about the event, contact the Franklin Clinic at (805) 568-2099.

For press inquiries or to schedule interviews, contact:

Major Kari Rudd

The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara Corps

kari.rudd@usw.salvationarmy.org| c: (805) 451 4383

About The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara

The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara serves thousands of individuals and families each year with programs addressing poverty, hunger, emergency assistance, youth development, and disaster relief. As part of a global movement operating in nearly 130 countries, The Salvation Army is committed to meeting human needs without discrimination and doing the most good in Santa Barbara County and beyond. For more information, visit https://santabarbara.salvationarmy.org.