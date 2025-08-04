Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Vandenberg Space Force Base responded to a vegetation fire on North Base at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 31.

One base-affiliated individual sustained minor injuries and was released from Lompoc Valley Medical Center the same evening.

The fire burned a total of 27.1 acres and was fully contained as of 6:14 p.m. No structures were affected.

Vandenberg’s 30th Civil Engineering Squadron fire department teams, water tenders, and bulldozers were on scene. Mutual aid partners, including the Santa Barbara County, Lompoc, and Los Padres National Forest fire departments also assisted with containment. Cal Fire firefighting aircraft provided additional support.

No evacuation orders were issued, but movement through the affected area remains controlled to ensure safety. Highway 1 remains unaffected.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and more information will be provided when available.

For questions and details, please contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs by phone at 805-606-3595 or via email at SLD30.PA.Workflow@us.af.mil.