Caltrans to Implement New Traffic Pattern on Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road Near Lompoc

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans will begin work to modify the intersection of Highway 1/Santa Lucia Canyon Road which will include the elimination of left-turn maneuvers from Santa Lucia Canyon Road onto northbound Highway 1.

This modification to the traffic pattern will result in temporary ramp closures at Santa Lucia Canyon Road and Constellation Road on Tuesday, August 12 during the overnight hours. The public can expect full closure of Santa Lucia Canyon from southbound Highway 1 to Washington Avenue and partial closure of the southbound Constellation Road off-ramp. Santa Lucia Canyon will be closed from 6 pm to 5 am and Constellation will be closed 8 pm to 5 am. Detour signs have been posted to alert travelers of the upcoming roadwork.

Once the left-turn maneuver is eliminated, motorists wishing to travel north onto Hwy. 1 from Santa Lucia Canyon Road will make a right turn onto southbound Hwy. 1 to Constellation Road before returning north on Highway 1.

The left turn movement from northbound Highway 1 onto Santa Lucia Canyon Road will remain unchanged. Emergency vehicles will maintain full access to Santa Lucia Canyon Road from Highway 1.

Brough Construction, Inc., of Arroyo Grande will serve as the contractor for this project.

Map of new traffic pattern at Highway 1/Santa Lucia Canyon Road. | Credit: Courtesy

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/