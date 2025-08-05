Explore. Learn. Connect. Land Trust Hosts Free Week of Outdoor Events Across Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA – [August 5, 2025] The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County invites the community to get outside and get inspired during its 3rd annual Discover Outside, a weeklong celebration of nature and open spaces from August 9–16, 2025.

Discover Outside offers free hikes, learning opportunities, and hands-on experiences throughout the county, from moonlit nature walks on the Gaviota Coast to guided tours of newly protected landscapes, educational workshops, and a family-friendly festival at the Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

“There are endless ways to explore and connect with the great outdoors, especially in Santa Barbara County!”, says Leslie Chan, Land Programs Director. “Our hope is that these events will encourage folks to enjoy a new location or activity and meet others who love the land!”

Highlights include:

A Full Moon Challenge Hike and Nocturnal Nature Walk at Arroyo Hondo Preserve

and at Arroyo Hondo Preserve A Coastal Bluff Walk at the newly conserved Rincon Gateway in Carpinteria

at the newly conserved Rincon Gateway in Carpinteria A hands-on Composting Workshop with Isla Vista Compost Collective

with Isla Vista Compost Collective Family Fest at Arroyo Hondo, with nature activities, art, docent tours, and more

at Arroyo Hondo, with nature activities, art, docent tours, and more An educational night with Nature Apps 101 to help participants turn everyday adventures into science

All events are free and open to the public. Some require advance registration due to limited space. For the latest schedule, details, and to sign up, please visit: https://www.sblandtrust.org/event/discover-outside-2025/

Community members are also encouraged to fill out the Land Trust’s short community survey and share ideas for future programming. Survey participants will be entered to win a free Land Trust hat or t-shirt.

Special thanks to Santa Maria Valley Open Space, Santa Maria Natural History Museum, and Isla Vista Compost Collective for their partnership on this year’s events!

About The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving natural resources, agricultural land, and open spaces throughout Santa Barbara County. Since its founding in 1985, the organization has protected 58,063 acres of land, ensuring the preservation of the county’s diverse landscapes for future generations. For more information about The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and its conservation efforts, visit http://www.sblandtrust.org, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.