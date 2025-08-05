La Posada Interim Housing Village Marks a Year of Hope and Progress

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness and Good Samaritan Shelter are proud to celebrate the ongoing success of the La Posada Interim Housing Village, a collaborative initiative providing supportive transitional housing and wraparound services to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Since opening its doors just over a year ago, La Posada has become more than a shelter—it has become a place of recovery, dignity, and forward movement for residents navigating complex challenges such as addiction, chronic illness, and trauma. The partnership between Behavioral Wellness and Good Samaritan Shelter has created a foundation of stability, person-centered care, and hope for the residents.

“La Posada is saving lives,” said Sylvia Bernard, Executive Director for the Good Samaritan Shelter, during a recent housekeeping day involving residents and staff. “The stories we are hearing are powerful reminders of what is possible when people are given a safe place to land and the support to rebuild.”

Xylon (“X”), one of La Posada’s first residents, shared that after five years on the street, he was hesitant to make the move—but it changed everything. Now enrolled at SBCC, with a bank account, medical appointments, and dentures on the way, he credits his counselor Irene, whose personal story has inspired him. “This program is the best there is in Santa Barbara,” Xylon said. “I feel safe here.”

Gary, another resident, describes La Posada as “the reason I’m still alive.” After surviving multiple health crises, including sepsis and a near-fatal heart attack, he has remained clean, is receiving dialysis, and is now on a kidney transplant list. “When I wake up here, I have goals. On the street, you give up hope—La Posada gives hope.”

Timothy, is currently employed and pursuing his GED with dreams of becoming a Case Manager to help others. He appreciates the privacy, structure, and independence La Posada provides. “You’ve got to trust those who are trying to help,” he said. “Take the steps—they’ll lead somewhere.”

For Jason, La Posada has brought purpose. Currently volunteering in the culinary program, preparing meals for others, and participating in day programs has helped him stay grounded. “They see me as an individual here,” he said. “It reminds me that I haven’t been forgotten.”

Each of these stories is a testament to the powerful impact of a stable environment, compassionate care, and the unwavering belief that everyone deserves a path forward. With continued support, La Posada is proving that recovery and reintegration are possible—and happening every day—in Santa Barbara County.

“We’re not just addressing homelessness,” said Toni Navarro, Behavioral Wellness Director, “We’re addressing the underlying barriers and building a community of support.”

For more information about La Posada or how to support this collaborative effort, please contact the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness or Good Samaritan Shelter.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with linkage to services or is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, please call the 24/7 Crisis and Access Line at (888) 868-1649.