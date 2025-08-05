Protecting Our Future: Celebrating National Immunization Awareness Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM), and the County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) reminds families to recognize the vital role vaccines play in keeping our communities healthy and strong. This year’s theme, “Protecting Our Future Together,” reminds us that vaccines aren’t just a personal health decision, they’re a shared commitment to the wellbeing of our children, families, neighbors, and the generations to come.

From infancy to older adulthood, vaccines are among the most effective tools we have to prevent serious illnesses and outbreaks. Continued success in controlling—and in some cases eliminating—diseases depends on maintaining high immunization rates.

“Vaccination is a simple but powerful way we take care of each other,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Health Officer for County of Santa Barbara Health Department. “When we all do our part, we create a stronger, safer environment for everyone.”.

Why Vaccines Matter:

Vaccines aren’t just for kids!

While many people think of childhood vaccines, immunizations are essential throughout life. Vaccines protect against a variety of illness – including flu, COVID, shingles, HPV, and whooping cough – and many are recommended for teens, adults, and seniors, too. Staying up to date on vaccinations helps ensure a lifetime of protection.

Keeping communities safe.

When more people are vaccinated, diseases have a harder time spreading. This protects vulnerable individuals, such as babies too young for certain vaccines and people with weakened immune systems. It’s called community immunity – and it keeps our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods safer.

Vaccines are safe and effective.

Vaccines go through rigorous testing and monitoring to make sure they are safe. Side effects are usually mild and temporary, like a sore arm or low fever. Serious reactions are extremely rare, and the protection vaccines offer far outweigh the risks.

Clearing up common myths.

There’s a lot of information out there and not all of it is accurate. Some common myths suggest vaccines can cause illness or aren’t needed if diseases are rare. In truth, vaccines help prevent serious illness that still pose real risks to our health and communities.

A Back-to-School Reminder

As children and teens prepare to head back to school this August, it’s the perfect time for parents and caregivers to check in with their healthcare providers and make sure students are up to date on all required vaccines. School vaccination requirements help protect classrooms from outbreaks and keep learning environments safe for everyone.

How You Can Help Protect Our Future:

• Stay Informed: Talk to your doctor, school nurse, or pharmacist about recommended vaccines.

• Keep Records Updated: Bring vaccination records to appointments and keep a copy for your files.

• Ask Questions: Reach out to trusted healthcare providers with any concerns.

• Support Immunization Efforts: Encourage friends and family to stay current with their vaccines.

This National Immunization Awareness Month, let’s renew our commitment to health, safety, and community. When we protect ourselves and each other through immunization, we are protecting our future together.

For more information about recommended vaccines and immunization schedules, visit the County of Santa Barbara Immunization Program website, sbcphd.org/iz .