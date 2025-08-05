Santa Ynez Chumash, Santa Ynez Valley Recreation Help Renovate School’s Tennis and Pickleball Court

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA – Aug. 5, 2025 – To help promote outdoor recreation for students and the community, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation evenly split the cost of a $76,730 project to renovate Santa Ynez Elementary School’s tennis and pickleball court.

The tennis courts were initially installed by Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation in the 1980s, and after many years of quality use, had become worn and underutilized. Maurene Donner, superintendent for College School District, which oversees Santa Ynez Elementary School, saw an opportunity to refresh the space and make it more versatile, with the aim of enhancing their physical education program and sharing the courts with the community.

While exploring avenues for funding, Donner applied for a grant through Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation, which partnered with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to make the project happen.

“This is a project that benefits the entire community, not only the students who attend Santa Ynez Elementary School,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re proud to partner with Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation on this renovation and to contribute to the physical wellness of the community.”

The existing tennis courts at Santa Ynez Elementary School, located at 3325 Pine St., were in poor condition, had not been resurfaced in many years and had become a potential safety hazard. With the growing popularity of pickleball, Donner aimed to create a space that would better serve their students and the interests of members of the local community.

“This project reflects our commitment to enhancing student wellness, physical activity, fun and community partnerships,” Donner shared. “We’re excited to see our students, families and neighbors enjoying the courts together.”

One of the two existing courts was resurfaced and striped for tennis, while the second was replaced with four dedicated pickleball courts, allowing for as many as 20 people to be playing on the tennis and pickleball courts simultaneously, compared to just eight players on the original courts.

Initial planning started in fall of 2024. Construction began in March 2025 and was completed in the spring, just in time for students to enjoy outdoor physical education activities before summer.

Frank Kelsey with Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation is proud of the collaboration between his organization, the tribe and the local elementary school.

“This facility was in less than desirable condition,” Kelsey shared. “Thank you to the community for their continuous support of our fundraising campaign.”

Donner is excited to see the new courts now being utilized.

“The College School District is so grateful for the shared contributions of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation,” Donner said. “This collaborative project has transformed our campus into a vibrant recreational hub for our students and the Santa Ynez community.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit http://www.chumash.gov.