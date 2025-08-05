I’ve owned a local business in the same downtown location for 35 years. I can’t count how many surveys, studies, and reports have been done to “improve” downtown business. They were definitely paid for but never implemented. Finally, almost all local businesses agree opening State Street to pedestrians has improved foot traffic.

I was shocked to find the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association — our supposed business advocates — want State Street back open to cars, when 85 percent of businesses do not want this.

Are you representing the needs of the vast majority of businesses, or your own agenda?

You don’t represent what we (business owners) want. You don’t represent us.

Tue Aug 05, 2025 | 18:48pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/08/05/the-state-of-state-street/
