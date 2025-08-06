Since last year, the California Coastal Commission has considered proposed increases from the Department of Air Force of missile launches from 6 to 36 to 50, and now 100, which could result in 124 sonic booms annually.

Despite Coastal Commission requests, the Air Force has not detailed sufficient measures regarding the significant specific effects that expanded launch activities would have. These would affect sensitive endangered marine and terrestrial species and habitats that are exposed to more frequent elevated levels of engine noise and sonic booms. The absence of protective or mitigation measures includes a lack of underwater monitoring of sonic booms that are 5 to 10 times more powerful than those felt on land. These are potentially harmful to endangered whales as they migrate through the Santa Barbara Channel.

The Coastal Commission has repeatedly questioned the motives of the Air Force in asking for increased launches, most of which are for SpaceX’s Starlink missile launches. SpaceX is a private entity cloaked as being necessary for military purposes. Starlink profits are not contributed back to the federal government.

With 8,094 Starlink satellites in orbit, Elon Musk owns more than every country and company in the world combined. Further, Musk’s lawsuit against the Coastal Commission is still active.

Support the Coastal Commission’s position by submitting public comment at the August 14 hearing (in person or virtually), or online by 5 p.m. August 8: https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2025/8