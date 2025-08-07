C.A.R.E.4Paws and Santa Barbara County Animal Services Cohost a Pet Spayathon and Wellness Event in Santa Maria to Curb Shelter Intake Numbers and Support Families in Need

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Maria, Calif., August 7, 2025 —In a proactive effort to reduce shelter overcrowding and help pet families struggling to afford veterinary care, C.A.R.E.4Paws and Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) will host a large-scale Spayathon and walk-in pet wellness clinic on Sunday, August 17, at the SBCAS shelter in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Road.

This critical event, open to families in need in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo (SLO) counties, aims to curb unplanned litters, lower intake numbers at local shelters and keep pets healthy and with the families who love them—a core mission for C.A.R.E.4Paws and SBCAS.

“Spaying/neutering not only reduces pet homelessness, but it decreases the risk for family pets to get life-threatening diseases and can help eliminate unwanted behaviors, like roaming, marking and reactivity to other animals,” says Isabelle Gullö, Executive Director and Cofounder of C.A.R.E.4Paws, who explains. “We’re proud to partner with SBCAS to increase access to care for those who need it most and help keep pets with their people for life.

At the August 17 Spayathon, four veterinary teams will perform dozens of dog and cat spay/neuter surgeries, a critical expansion in response to long waitlists caused by high community need and nationwide veterinary staff shortages. Surgeries, to be performed in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ two mobile units and inside SBCAS shelter clinic, are offered for free or for a donation for low-income families (a small fee applies for post-op medication and e-collar) thanks to two matching grant challenges from ​the John J. and Frank Sparacio Foundation and local nonprofit ResQcats. Donations toward surgeries are matched, dollar for dollar, through the donation match in an effort to engage community support for the Spayathon.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., C.A.R.E.4Paws also offers low-cost vaccines, flea treatment, deworming medication and nail trims for dogs and cats on a walk-in, first-come, first-serve basis. Microchips are free thanks to a sponsorship from SBCAS.

“We see more and more pet families struggling to access affordable care,” says SBCAS’s director, Sarah Aguilar. “Events like this reduce the number of animals entering our shelter system and ensure pets stay where they belong—at home.” She adds, “These collaborations empower us to create safety nets, improve health and honor the profound human-animal bond.”

Following the August 17 event, C.A.R.E.4Paws will host a similar clinic in Paso Robles at Pioneer Park on September 21 with support from SLO County Animal Services. The organization’s goal is to provide bimonthly spayathons through 2025 and 2026.

For more information about C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Mobile Community Medicine & Spay/Neuter Outreach, and to inquire about a Spayathon appointment, visit care4paws.org/clinicservices. To learn more about C.A.R.E.4Paws in general and find out how to contribute to the organization, visit care4paws.org. To learn more about SBCAS and find adoptable pets, visit countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services and countyofsb.org/1381/Adoptable-Animal-Search.

About C.A.R.E.4Paws

C.A.R.E.4Paws—short for Community Awareness, Resources & Education—works to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare. Its critical services include free and low-cost spays/neuters, veterinary care and vaccine events in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile veterinary clinics; distribution of pet food and supplies; support for pet families exposed to domestic violence through Safe Haven; and Paws Up For Pets humane education. C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked in Santa Barbara County since 2009, and in 2022, the nonprofit expanded its mobile clinic services to San Luis Obispo County. To learn more or to make a contribution, visit care4paws.org. Follow us on Facebook at @care4paws, YouTube @care4paws, Instagram @care4pawsSB, and LinkedIn @care4paws-inc.