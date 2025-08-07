Channing Peake Gallery Opens New Exhibit Exploring the Language of Art

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is pleased to invite the community to the opening reception of Form and Frame: Abstraction, Community, and the Language of Art. The exhibition is on view at the Channing Peake Gallery, located on the first floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. This free event is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the 1st Thursday Art Walk.

Drawing on selections from the County’s collection of works by local artists, the exhibition encourages viewers to explore how artists use abstract imagery to build connections.

“Form and Frame speaks to the endless possibilities, variations, and creative avenues that artists use to make an image,” said Tom Pazderka, Curator of the County Office of Arts & Culture. “Core elements such as line, form, and color serve as tools for storytelling, community expression, and emotional resonance.”

The exhibition was co-curated by Lyra Purugganan, who recently received their M.F.A. from UC Santa Barbara. They noted, “As an artist, this exhibition means a lot to me because it features local, practicing artists and exposes a wider group of people to contemporary art.”

The Channing Peake Gallery provides a rotating platform for public exhibitions aimed at civic engagement and cultural enrichment. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on current County art exhibitions, visit http://www.sbac.ca.gov/current-gallery-exhibitions.

About the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture (SBCOAC) serves as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs. The SBCOAC represents a remarkable longstanding partnership between the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara and serves as a State-Local Partner of the California Arts Council. Through robust public-private partnerships, the SBCOAC seeks to support and catalyze art, culture, and creative expression. For more information, visit http://www.sbac.ca.gov.