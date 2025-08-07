Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Let’s have coffee together! Come join us for our next Coffee and Community / Café y Comunidad event scheduled for Saturday, September 6 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at SloDoCo (290A Storke Road). Meet with Mayor Paula Perotte, Mayor Pro Tempore Stuart Kasdin (District 4), and City of Goleta staff members while enjoying a hot cup of coffee and a delicious doughnut. This is a great opportunity to ask questions about issues impacting your neighborhood in a casual setting while supporting a Goleta business. This is a free, family-friendly community event with Spanish interpretation.

SloCoDo opened its Goleta location in fall 2024 and also has locations in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. Kids will love the assortment of board games available to play. With over 100 donut options available in stores every day, the only hard part about a visit to SloDoCo is having to choose just one. Check out the daily menu and monthly specials here to see what you can purchase.

The City holds Coffee and Community events throughout the year in each of the four districts. To find out what district you are in, plug your address into our interactive Know Your District Map: https://tinyurl.com/GoletaInteractiveMap.

Treat yourself and join us September 6!