Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA —August 5, 2025— Dr. Daniel Crossman and Dr. Casey Whipple, family medicine providers, have joined Cottage Primary Care – Goleta. Dr. Crossman specializes in adult primary care, while Dr. Whipple provides care for patients of all ages—from newborns to adults.

Dr. Daniel Crossman | Credit: Courtesy

Dr. Casey Whipple | Credit: Courtesy

Dr. Daniel Crossman

Dr. Crossman is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He earned his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and completed his internal medicine internship and residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Crossman brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic experience to his role at Cottage Health. Prior to joining Cottage Health, he practiced at UCLA Health as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine. Before that he worked as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is a fellow in the American College of Physicians.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Crossman has served in several key leadership roles in quality improvement and patient safety, including Associate Chief Quality Officer and Associate Chief Medical Officer. He has been recognized with multiple awards for excellence in clinical care.

Dr. Casey Whipple

Dr. Whipple is board-certified in family medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke, Virginia. Dr. Whipple completed his family medicine residency at the University of Colorado–Swedish Medical Center in Littleton, Colorado, where he served as Chief Resident for Safety and Quality Improvement.

Prior to joining Cottage Health, Dr. Whipple cared for patients at Community Health Centers of the Central Coast in Lompoc and most recently at Ventura County Healthcare Agency, providing comprehensive primary care to underserved populations. In addition to his civilian practice, Dr. Whipple serves as a Flight Surgeon in the California Army National Guard.

Cottage Primary Care – Goleta, located at 334 S. Patterson Avenue, Suite 120, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please visit cottagehealth.org/gpc or call (805) 681-6424.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.