It’s About to Get Juicy! The Goleta Lemon Festival is Back this September 27 & 28 at Girsh Park

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to host another sweet Goleta Lemon Festival! Presented by Rusty’s Pizza, the 32nd annual festival will be held on September 27 & 28, 2025 at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The Goleta Lemon Festival honors the area’s citrus roots, dating back to around 1875 when Sherman Patterson Stow of Rancho La Patera planted California’s first known commercial lemon orchard right here in Goleta.

Now one of the South Coast’s most a-peeling traditions, the festival draws over 40,000 residents, visitors, nonprofits, community leaders, and elected officials to celebrate the Good Land’s zest for life. It’s Goleta’s largest community event of the year, featuring over 80 booths packed with local crafts, nonprofits, lemony food, drink, and souvenirs. Vendor applications are open: LemonFestival.com/vendorapplications.

Come hungry and be ready to indulge — the Community West Bank Food Court will be bursting with sweet and savory delights like fresh lemonade, lemon bars, and, of course, Rusty’s Pizza that’s always a slice above the rest. When you’re feeling parched, head over to the Signature Aviation Lemon Lounge for a refreshing lemon ale, crisp cider, or a splash of local wine.

As you snack and shop, hear the music ring out from the UCLA Health Main Stage, with sounds ranging from Rock and Country to Blues, Funk, and more. Don’t miss crowd-favorite Area 51, headlining on Saturday afternoon — it’s going to be un-peel-ievable. You won’t want to miss the ever-popular American Riviera Bank pie eating contests each day starting at noon!

“The Goleta Lemon Festival is a chance to squeeze the most out of our community spirit and celebrate the bright history of lemons in Goleta,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “We are thrilled to bring together residents, businesses, and visitors for a weekend filled with fun, flavor, and fantastic memories.”

This zest fest is family-friendly! From mini golf and inflatable bubbles to archery tag, the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone is bursting with sweet adventure. Grab an all-inclusive activity wristband for endless fun and games — and save $5 when you pre-purchase at LemonFestival.com.

The festival also features the largest interactive display of Fire, Police, and Emergency Services in the County at Safety Street, presented by Royal Property Services. Meet the people who help keep us safe and get an up-close look at their state-of-the-art vehicles and technologies. Attendees are also invited to meet the Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit.

Take a zesty detour down memory lane at the 18th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show, presented by Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties. Saturday only, admire an impressive lineup of Corvettes, Camaros, vintage trucks, motorcycles, and more — all while sipping on lemon ale or savoring a tangy lemon treat. Have a classic of your own? Register now at LemonFestival.com/goleta-fall-classic.

The Point Market Community Stage brings local flavor with performances by talented community groups, clubs, and schools. When you need a break from the buzz, chill out in the Ice in Paradise Cool Down Zone.

It takes a whole grove to make this citrus celebration happen! The Goleta Lemon Festival depends on its amazing volunteers (ages 14 and up). Whether you help plan or lend a hand during the weekend, it’s your chance to become a main squeeze. Sign up at LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Thank you to our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Rusty’s Pizza

Main Squeeze Sponsors: Community West Bank, Cox Communications, Ice in Paradise, MarBorg Industries, Rincon Broadcasting, Royal Property Services, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Santa Barbara Airport, Signature Aviation, Spectrum Reach, The Point Market, UCLA Health, Visit Santa Barbara. Lemon Slice Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Blue Star Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Residence Inn by Marriott, The Berry Man. Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Atlantic Aviation, Chevron, edhat.com, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Good Land Wine Shop & Bar, Limoneira, Majestic Asset Management, NNSS-Special Technologies Lab, Noozhawk, Pacific Surfliner, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Zoo, Southern California Edison, Tammy Dobrotin State Farm Agency, TEAM Solutions Group, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, UC Santa Barbara, Village Properties. Event Supporters: 92.9 KJEE, Anna’s Bakery, Branches Mobile Gallery, Bright Event Rentals, Camino Real Marketplace, Cumulus Radio Station, Foundation for Girsh Park, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, KEYT, KRAZY Country, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Santa Barbara MTD, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, Univision, WE R FILMS

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.