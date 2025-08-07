New Requirement in State Law Mandates Schools to Inform Families About CalKIDS Scholarships

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, CA — As part of the 2025–26 California State Budget, public schools are now required to inform students and families about the California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program (CalKIDS) after completing their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) or California Dream Act Application (CADAA). This new mandate aims to better connect students to available financial aid like a CalKIDS Scholarship for college or career training expenses.

CalKIDS is a statewide scholarship program that provides eligible public school students with up to $1,500 for higher education, and newborns born in California on or after July 1, 2022, with up to $175. Funded by the State of California and administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, the program promotes college and career readiness for children and students from cradle to career. While CalKIDS spans across grade levels, the change in state law uniquely positions our high school seniors to be better prepared financially for their postsecondary journey.

“CalKIDS was created to reduce financial barriers to higher education for families across California,” said State Treasurer Fiona Ma, chair of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “This new requirement is an opportunity for schools to directly connect students and families with funding that is already set aside for them; they simply need to visit CalKIDS.org and claim it.”

How Schools Can Help

Schools across the state can take the following steps to help their students.

Make the Statewide Student Identification (SSID) number accessible to students. This is a 10-digit number designated for the student which may be found on the student’s school portal, transcript, report card, or by contacting their school directly. Students need the SSID to check their eligibility and claim their CalKIDS Scholarship. Designate class time for students to check eligibility on the CalKIDS website using their SSID. Utilize the CalKIDS Marketing Toolkit with multilingual flyers, posters, and digital resources schools and partners can use to reach families.

Schools can also integrate CalKIDS into:

FAFSA/CADAA completion workshops

College and career readiness programs

Back-to-school events and financial aid nights

Parent communications and newsletters

School districts like Los Angeles Unified are already leading the way.

“This new requirement is more than a policy change – it’s an opportunity,” said Alberto M. Carvalho, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. “By ensuring that families are informed about CalKIDS Scholarships, we’re helping unlock college savings that have already been set aside for our students. Every notification is a step toward a future where more of our students can see college not as a dream, but as a real and reachable goal.”

Who is Eligible?

Over 5 million children and students in California are eligible for CalKIDS Scholarships.

60% of all public-school students in California are eligible for a CalKIDS Scholarship worth up to $1,500.

100% of children born in California on or after July 1, 2022 can claim a CalKIDS Scholarship worth up to $175.

CalKIDS is a $2 billion public investment in California’s students and their aspirations. Research shows that children with modest savings are 3x more likely to attend college and 4x more likely to graduate. CalKIDS helps jumpstart that opportunity.

For more information on eligibility, scholarship amounts, and how to claim a CalKIDS Scholarship Account, visit CalKIDS.org.

About CalKIDS: The California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program (CalKIDS) is the nation’s largest child development account program, providing scholarships for higher education. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, and Chaired by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, the program is designed to promote the pursuit of higher education statewide by empowering families to build assets, nurture savings habits, and raise their educational aspirations. Eligible public school students can receive CalKIDS Scholarships worth up to $1,500 and every child born in California on or after July 1, 2022, is awarded a CalKIDS Scholarship worth up to $175, ensuring more families have the resources needed to support their children’s education. To learn more, visit CalKIDS.org.