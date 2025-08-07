Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ­— The retail building at 1014 State Street was purchased by Santa Barbara local husband-and-wife team Ali & Mike Evans as an investment. Ali is a Realtor and Broker with Berkshire Hathaway, and Mike is a general contractor and proprietor of Evans Construction Co.

The 5,000 square-foot multi-tenant building had been owned by the same family for decades prior to the sale. Currently occupied by Pampel Designs and Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu, many locals recall it as the site of Morninglory Music in the 1990s and 2000s.

Kristopher Roth and Caitlin Hensel of Hayes Commercial Group represented the sellers in the transaction. Kris and Caitlin combined have completed more than 85 commercial transactions on State Street’s downtown retail corridor.

This sale is one of six retail buildings to change ownership along State Street in the past 12 months, with recent other examples including 901 State Street, purchased by the Music Academy of the West, and 530 State Street, purchased by a local investor.

“Local owners naturally have strong ties to downtown,” Hensel said. “So it’s a good sign to see local investors and organizations buying property here and looking to build a brighter future for State Street. With Ali and Mike’s combined skills and love of Santa Barbara, the property couldn’t be in better hands.”

Q&A with Ali and Mike Evans

What attracted you to this property on State Street?



It’s long been a dream of ours to own a piece of State Street. We are genuinely optimistic about its revitalization and wanted to be part of that story. We’re both longtime residents: Ali previously managed a large portion of State Street and brings an understanding of its commercial heartbeat, while Mike has been closely involved in tenant build-outs for businesses along the corridor. It’s where our professional experience and personal passion meet.



Was this your first commercial investment, or have you pursued others before?



This is not our first commercial investment, but it’s the largest and most visible investment we have made so far.



How do you see this building fitting into the broader evolution of downtown Santa Barbara?

We’re hopeful to be part of the next chapter in State Street’s story. One that honors its charm, character, and cultural roots while supporting a more vibrant and sustainable commercial future. Our goal is to thoughtfully curate tenants who reflect the essence of Santa Barbara and contribute to the vitality of the downtown corridor. We’re also advocates for reopening State Street to vehicles in a way that balances accessibility for pedestrians & bicyclists, while helping to shape a visible, lively, and economically healthy downtown.



Are you planning to make any renovations or improvements to the building?



What initially drew us in was the property’s classic architecture—the white stucco, red tile roof, and timeless Santa Barbara aesthetic. We don’t plan to reinvent what already works; instead, we’re focused on supporting incoming tenants and elevating the spaces in subtle, meaningful ways. This project for us is definitely more turnkey than ones we have purchased in the past.



Did anything about this particular transaction stand out to you—challenges, surprises, memorable moments?

Every transaction has its share of twists and turns, and this one was no exception. That said, we were incredibly fortunate to work alongside consummate professionals, Caitlin Hensel and Kris Roth at Hayes. They are true experts in their craft, with a deep understanding of the Santa Barbara market and a collaborative spirit. It was a memorable transaction for all the right reasons.

There is retail space available for lease at 1014 State Street; for more information, contact Ali Evans at ali@alievansrealty.com.

For other commercial real estate inquiries, contact Kristopher Roth at kris@hayescommercial.com or Caitlin Hensel at caitlin@hayescommercial.com.