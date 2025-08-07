Updates Regarding City of Carpinteria’s Response to ICE Immigration Raids and Formation of Ad Hoc Committee

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., August 6, 2025– The City of Carpinteria writes this statement to reiterate its commitment to protecting the rights of all its residents and to being a “Community for All.” In response to the immigration enforcement operations occurring across the Southern California region in recent months, City Council held a special meeting on July 10, 2025, in order to hear community concerns and to consider the City’s options to respond to federal immigration enforcement.

At the special meeting, City Council set aside $10,000 in urgent funding available to qualified nonprofit organizations that support local immigrant communities and will provide up to $150,000 in additional community grant funding later this fall. The City has also created a centralized resource hub where residents of the Carpinteria community can identify resources for the community, ranging from childcare to legal guidance to a variety of volunteer opportunities, available here: carpinteriaca.gov/immigrationsupport. We encourage residents to seek support and guidance through these community organizations and legal resources.

Additionally, as authorized at the City’s special meeting, the City has formed an ad hoc committee that is designed to respond quickly to community concerns and issues as they arise. The ad hoc committee includes Vice Mayor Mónica Solórzano and City Councilwoman Julia Mayer and is considering which additional options the City will pursue to respond to federal immigration enforcement and will continue to provide proposals at the City Council’s public meetings. At the same time, City staff are drafting letters of support for proposed state and federal legislation that address law enforcement identification and masking, and are exploring additional legal options to ensure the protection of all City residents.