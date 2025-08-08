The recently unveiled redevelopment proposal for Paseo Nuevo has been described as the “most favorable to date,” but I, and many others, find one core element of it deeply disturbing and unacceptable: the decision to segregate the 80 affordable housing units from the rest of the project, placing them entirely on a separate city lot across the street. This is not urban planning. It’s economic segregation and discrimination, plain and simple.

This is not only unacceptable, it’s morally indefensible in a city where recent studies show that a person must earn $45-$55 an hour just to meet basic rent/living standards in Santa Barbara. That means more than 85 percent of Santa Barbara residents would qualify for the 80 affordable units, and yet the City Council is treating those units like a favor instead of a civic responsibility. The sad reality is that every one of those units downtown should be affordable.

In a city like Santa Barbara, with its long, painful history of inequality masked by beauty, this plan is a chilling reminder of how easy it still is to relegate working people, essential workers, teachers, and lower-income families to the outskirts. This is the modern equivalent of servant quarters, a system in which those who have lower renewable income are allowed near the manor, but never in it.

The City Council cannot in good conscience frame this as a generous gesture. Yes, 80 units of rent-capped housing exceed the minimum required, but how they are being placed matters just as much as how many there are. When you isolate affordable housing from market-rate ones, you signal who is welcome, and who is relegated to the margins. It is the architecture of exclusion that treats the vast majority of our community as an afterthought.

The City Council should use its leverage, the voice of their constituents, and its vision to demand better. We need housing that reflects the real diversity of the people who live and work here. Anything less is a betrayal of our values, and a loss of yet another opportunity to get it right. Because what’s being proposed isn’t progress, it’s a gilded throwback to housing apartheid by design

Santa Barbara deserves better than that.