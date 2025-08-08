By Summer Knight, 2025 President, Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

At the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR), we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. It was an honor for SBAOR to attend Habitat for Humanity Santa Barbara’s recent Mission Milestone Celebration, an event that highlighted the tremendous progress being made toward creating more affordable homeownership opportunities in our area.

As past sponsors and active volunteers through our CORE Committee and Young Professionals Network (YPN), we were proud to stand in support of this impactful work. Over the years, our members have contributed to Habitat’s mission in many ways, from fundraising through our annual Charity Golf Tournament to rolling up our sleeves for hands-on home rehabilitation and construction projects. These efforts are more than just acts of service; they are investments in the future of local families and in the strength of our broader community.

The celebration was a truly inspiring moment. We witnessed the presentation of keys to a new homeowner, a powerful reminder of the life-changing impact that safe, stable housing can have. Habitat for Humanity also broke ground on their latest project on Cota Street, signaling another important step forward in the journey toward housing equity in Santa Barbara.

As Realtors, we understand how foundational homeownership is to financial stability, personal growth, and community wellbeing. That’s why we’re proud to continue supporting Habitat for Humanity in their mission. Together, we are not just building homes, we are building hope, stability, and opportunity.

We look forward to being part of many more milestones in the years ahead.

###

