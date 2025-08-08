Announcement

Extended Closure of the Gaviota Roadside Rest Area on U.S. 101 Continues: an Estimated Reopening Date may Occur this Summer

Fri Aug 08, 2025 | 11:40am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Gaviota Roadside Rest Area along US 101 has been closed due to issues related to the availability of the water supply from an inland spring that is needed to operate this facility.  Caltrans is continuing to work to restore water to this facility which is not under Caltrans control. This extended closure began on Tuesday, July 1.

This closure may continue through the summer months with an anticipated opening at the beginning of October. Caltrans is participating in ongoing dialogue to find resolution to this matter.

