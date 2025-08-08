Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Starting Saturday, August 9, travelers on northbound US 101 will encounter a daily closure of the on and offramps at Santa Maria Way from 7:30 am to 9:30 am.

These daily ramp closures support the movement of emergency response vehicles deploying to the Gifford Fire as they change shifts and travel from their staging area at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Grounds. These morning ramp closures will be in place until further notice.

