Roadwork Postponed: Possible Intermittent Rolling Stops on U.S. 101 Near Santa Maria River Bridge

Fri Aug 08, 2025 | 4:34pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – The possible intermittent full traffic stops in both directions of US 101, approximately two-miles north of the Santa Maria River Bridge scheduled for Sunday, August 10 from 6 am to 10 am has been POSTPONED due to the ongoing Gifford Fire.

This roadwork will be re-scheduled to a later date so emergency responders can fully focus on this incident.

PG&E will perform utility work on poles that may require temporary full stops at a later date which will involve the California Highway Patrol.

All highway workers deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.

