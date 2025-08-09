I wanted to share what I wrote to my Supervisors after the recent Mariachi Festival. While they are kudos for the Santa Barbara Bowl, it is a reminder to all of Santa Barbara that kindness is noticed and appreciated.

I was stopped by a Guest late in the Mariachi Festival show to hear his strong, heartfelt appreciation. Frequently, I discount glowing words that may be alcohol or chemically induced, but this Guest did not even have an alcohol wristband. Although English was his second language, he was able to communicate his feelings. I will paraphrase what I heard here:

He wished to thank me and us at the Santa Barbara Bowl for all work we do to create a wonderful evening for him. He is 67 years old and has traveled extensively throughout Mexico, central America and parts of the United States to listen to mariachi music. Many places are rough and frightening, but the Bowl was different. Here, he experienced people who were friendly and helpful and happy to have him here. He felt open and comfortable and safe. It made him able to forget about the world outside for just this evening.

This kind of welcoming place felt to him like being a small boy growing up and taking part of his large family gatherings. He relayed that what we all do is very special, and he appreciated our work from the bottom of his heart.

He is a stone mason by training and experience. He said he wished he could carve a story right into the beautiful stonework at the Santa Barbara Bowl to show his appreciation and tell others that follow him. He thanked us again.

I told him it was our pleasure to have him. I told him that his words touched me deeply. I wished him safe travels home.

I regret not getting his name. I have now worked over 340 concert dates with all kinds of crowds, just a fraction of most of you. This man was a distinct first for me. It shows again that what we aspire to achieve as a world class venue is really working! I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it tonight. I wanted you to know about it.