Regarding Cheri-Ann Leon’s commentary , I couldn’t agree more. I’m born and raised in Santa Barbara, parents are S.B. High School class of 1950, grandmother Class of ‘28, and I gave up on the “Spirit” of Fiesta many years ago when they started selling crud you can buy at any swap meet at La Placita. Moving the parade off State Street was the final nail…very fond memories from bygone years, it’s a shame they’re likely gone forever.

