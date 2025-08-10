On August 2, the Smithsonian informed the public that it will reinstall the Trumpian aspect of their impeachment oﬀering. But the museum’s previous decision in July to remove President Trump from its “exploration” of impeachment in the United States really brought home the political decrepitude in which I found myself.

I knew I was not alone.

Although only one of millions, my response had been to cancel my long-term, multi-generational support and respect. Any communications received from the museum would find the bottom of my waste bin.

Though my take on it all has been de-fanged, my recent experiences with other potential “ring kissers” require me to wonder if the replacement piece would be vetted by the administration.

All of a sudden, the Smithsonian had found itself in the company of several other federal/private entities impacted by the ill-conceived methods of the “ﬁnest people” doing Mr. Trump’s 2025 bidding. It’s very simple. The boss is an inveterate liar, convicted felon, and credentialed sexual abuser who should be in prison — not the Oval Oﬃce; and, we have Mitch McConnell to thank for not, at least, attempting to secure his impeachment … twice.

Any positive notions I may have entertained are obliterated. In my book, all those elected/appointed oﬃcials blindly supporting Mr. Trump, now carry the status of “accessories after the fact.” Thankfully, the cadre of vociferous resisters seems to be growing daily.