Best-Selling Author and Grief Expert David Kessler to Address Children’s Grief, Among Other Topics, at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 2025 Heroes of Hospice Luncheon

Santa Barbara, CA — August 11, 2025 — Hospice of Santa Barbara is celebrating over 51 years of compassionate care, as well as honoring community heroes, at its 13th Annual Heroes of Hospice (HOH) luncheon. This year, the event will be held at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort (1759 S Jameson Lane, Montecito) on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

HSB is incredibly excited to welcome best-selling author and one of the world’s foremost experts on death and grief, David Kessler, as the keynote speaker for this year’s Heroes of Hospice luncheon. It is a privilege to have him share, among other topics, his unique experience with children in grief, the focus of this year’s event. “Children are often the forgotten grievers, together we remember them,” said Kessler, reflecting on the importance of supporting grieving children.

The luncheon will once again have a special focus on Celebrating Those We Love, remembering the legacy of loved ones who have passed away and their continued impact on our lives.

About David Kessler

David Kessler is one of the world’s foremost experts on grief and loss. His experience with thousands of people on the edge of life and death has taught him the secrets to living a happy and fulfilled life, even after life’s tragedies. He is the author of six books, including the bestselling Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief. His books and work have received praise from many, including Saint (Mother) Teresa.

David’s personal experience as a child witnessing a mass shooting while his mother was dying in a hospital helped him begin his journey. For most of his life, David has taught physicians, nurses, counselors, police, and first responders about the end of life, trauma, and grief. He facilitates talks, workshops, and retreats for those experiencing grief. Despite his vast knowledge on grief, his life was turned upside down by the sudden death of his twenty-one-year-old son, which inspired his book Finding Meaning. David’s volunteer work includes serving as an LAPD Specialist Reserve for traumatic events and on the Red Cross’s disaster services team.

David is the Chief Empathy Officer of Empathy, an HR product offered to employees facing loss and grief. He is also the founder of http://www.grief.com, which receives over 5 million visits yearly from 167 countries.

“We’ve sanitized grief and loss and death in our world,” said Kessler. “We prepare for everything except grief. I always tell people, you know, our tendency is to run from grief, because it’s the pain we want to run from. But what we run from pursues us, and what we face transforms us.,” said Kessler.

David Kessler’s Books

Finding Meaning Workbook

A resource that helps people do the “grief work” in an easy-to-use workbook form.

Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief

Explores how meaning can be found after loss, introducing a sixth stage of grief that helps people transform pain into purpose.

You Can Heal Your Heart

Offers comforting advice and practical steps for those grieving a loved one, based on Kessler’s decades of experience.

Life Lessons

Shares insights and lessons learned from grief and loss that can guide readers toward a more meaningful life.

Visions, Trips, and Crowded Rooms

A memoir chronicling Kessler’s extraordinary experiences with grief, healing, and the spiritual journeys of those near death.

The Needs of the Dying

Focuses on understanding and meeting the emotional and spiritual needs of people nearing the end of life.

On Grief and Grieving

Co-authored with Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, this book expands on the famous five stages of grief and offers compassionate guidance for coping with loss.

This year’s Heroes of Hospice honorees include CenCal Health, recipient of the Medical Award for their leadership in championing healthcare for children; YouthWell, recipient of the Partner Award for their critical role in coordinating mental health and wellness services for youth; and Angel Flight West, recipient of the Volunteer Award for providing free medical transportation to families and children in need.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Location: Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, Santa Barbara, CA

For more information and tickets, visit hospiceofsb.org/heroes

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on seventeen local elementary, junior high and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit http://www.hospiceofsb.org/