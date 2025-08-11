Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Attention Small Businesses! Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) is offering a “Get Your Small Business Online” FREE course for Santa Barbara County small business owners. This class is geared towards anyone who is looking for the comprehensive knowledge and tools to establish an online presence including a website, e-commerce, and digital marketing to grow and stay competitive.

The class meets for nine weeks on Wednesdays September 10 – November 12, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.This course is taught via Zoom, with some in-person classes held at WEV’s downtown Santa Barbara office.

Learn more and submit an Interest Form at: https://www.wevonline.org/classes-resources/get-your-small-business-online/.

For more information on WEV, go to https://www.wevonline.org/.

This program is offered for free through a generous donation from the Mosher Foundation.