Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA– August 11, 2025 — Today Cox Enterprises launched the nomination period for its 2025 Cox Conserves Heroes program.

Between now and Aug. 24, anyone can nominate a local volunteer or nonprofit for a chance to win up to $30,000 for the environmental nonprofit of their choice, courtesy of the James M. Cox Foundation.

Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises’ national sustainability initiative, designed to recognize individuals and nonprofits making a positive impact on our environment. In line with Cox’s sustainability goals, these heroes are actively reducing or reusing carbon/energy and water, or are minimizing waste sent to landfills.

Here’s how it works:

Nominate a Cox Conserves Hero Aug. 11-24. Visit CoxConservesHeroes.com and fill out a brief form about your nominee. An internal council will select three finalists for each category: Groundbreaker (adult 18+), Planet Protector (youth under 18) and The Jim Kennedy Conservation Award (nonprofit organization).

Vote for your favorite Hero Oct. 6-12. The Cox Conserves Heroes website will feature videos about each finalist.

Winners will be announced in October. The winner of the nonprofit category will receive The Jim Kennedy Conservation Award to honor Mr. Kennedy, chairman emeritus of Cox Enterprises, chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation and an environmentalist who started the Cox Conserves sustainability program in 2007.

Nominate a Cox Conserves Hero.

Since 2008, Cox Conserves Heroes has honored more than 200 volunteers nationwide who have made a significant impact on sustainability and environmental protection in their communities. Visit CoxConservesHeroes.com to learn more about the program and previous winners.