When I was recently was sorting through some old coins from the late 19th and early 20th centuries I felt a chord ring in my heart. I could barely see the words e pluribus unum on the face of a thin old dime. It said to me that this was America 100 years ago. It meant everyone pulling together — “Out of many, one.” All our states together making one nation. Togetherness was our strength, and we recognized it.

Being led as we are now, everyone is against the “other” — the immigrants, people of color, the Anglos, women, our universities, our government workers, and farm laborers in the fields picking crops to put food on our plates.

One of the coins in my collection is a silver dollar with a large eagle proudly displayed. Another is a real copper penny. Now we live in a digital world where we don’t see and feel our money. We don’t imprint the pride in our country anymore on our coins.

We used to feel the thin printed pages of our newspapers, and now we see letters flashed across the screen of our mobile phones carrying an enormous amount of information and misinformation. Truth has fizzled out of our lives as a result.

I ask Americans, is this what you want?