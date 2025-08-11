Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber to Host 2025 State of the County at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce will host the 2025 State of the County on Thursday, August 28, from 3:00 to 5:30 PM at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara. This annual event provides a unique platform for local business leaders to hear timely updates from Santa Barbara County officials and to engage in meaningful conversation about the region’s future.

Featured speakers include Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor and Chair Laura Capps, County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato, First District Supervisor Roy Lee, and Peter Rupert, Director of the UC Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project.

“This event is at the heart of our mission to connect the business community with all levels of government,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “While city and state issues often get more attention, county government plays a critical role in shaping our housing, economy, infrastructure, and quality of life. The State of the County offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from those leading these efforts.”

Hosting this event reflects the Chamber’s commitment to keeping the business community informed and engaged with county-level leadership. The County’s decisions affect residents and businesses across the South Coast, making this event a key touchpoint for collaboration and shared priorities.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 3:00 – 5:30 PM

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, 8301 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets and Information: Visit SBSCChamber.com

Many thanks to our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: COX Communications, LinkedIn, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara. Corporate Sponsors: Chevron, CenCal Health, Lure Digital, UCLA Health, Sable Offshore. Event Sponsors: Agilent Technologies, American Riviera Bank, Atlantic Aviation, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Community West Bank, Courtyard by Marriott, Edhat, Google, Majestic Asset Management, MarBorg Industries, Nicholson & Schwartz, Noozhawk, Pacific Coast Business Times, Residence Inn by Marriott, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara Independent, Signature Aviation, Solomon Hills, Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, The Towbes Group, UC Santa Barbara, Verizon, Workzones.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.