Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Earns Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received a 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar), a leading nonprofit information service. The Platinum Seal is Candid’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance. The Scholarship Foundation has now received seven consecutive Platinum Seals.

Nonprofit organizations achieve Platinum status by providing extensive operational detail for their respective Candid profiles. The Candid database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the Internal Revenue Service.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara takes great pride in responsibly stewarding the funds entrusted to us by generous community members, and central to this effort is an enduring emphasis on transparency, efficiency, and operational excellence. We are grateful and proud to receive this recognition once again,” said Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.