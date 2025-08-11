South Coast-Area Pilot Helps Patients Reach Lifesaving Care and Earns National Recognition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura, CA – Jeff Moorhouse, CFP®, of Moorhouse Financial Wealth Management Group in Ventura, California, has been named one of three national finalists for the Volunteer of the Year Award in the 19th Annual Invest in Others Awards, selected from more than 465 nominees nationwide. He is being honored for his outstanding contributions to Angel Flight West, a nonprofit that provides free air transportation for patients in need of critical medical care.

The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country. There are five award categories: Catalyst, Community Service, Emerging Impact, Lifetime Achievement, and Volunteer of the Year. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. Each finalist will receive $25,000 for their nonprofit, which will increase to $60,000-$100,000 if selected as the category recipient.

Invest in Others has seen incredible growth in the number of nominations received each year, demonstrating the passion of advisors in their communities. According to Faith Bitterman, Director of Programs, Invest in Others Charitable Foundation, the average number of nominations received in the last five years has increased by nearly 40%, making the selection process competitive while underscoring the significance of each nomination.

With several finalists representing Raymond James this year , there’s a clear alignment between the firm’s culture and the Invest in Others mission to elevate the impact financial professionals can have in their communities. This shared ethos — that doing good is core to doing business — reinforces the growing movement toward service-minded leadership in the financial industry.

A Mission That Took Flight

Jeff’s journey into volunteer aviation began with Aeromedicos Santa Barbara, where he flew missions to deliver healthcare to remote communities in Baja, Mexico. The experience was deeply meaningful and sparked a desire to do even more. Seeking additional ways to apply his aviation skills in service of others, Jeff discovered Angel Flight West, a mission that allowed him to serve more frequently and reach individuals facing urgent medical challenges closer to home.

“Using aviation to help people access lifesaving care just made sense,” Jeff said. “Every mission is a reminder of why this work matters.”

Since joining Angel Flight West in 2016, Jeff has completed 62 missions, flying patients to and from medical appointments they might otherwise be unable to access — often for cancer treatments or specialized care. In its 40+ years of service, Angel Flight West has completed more than 100,000 flights and served nearly 30,000 passengers.Joslynn Skelton, Director of Development of Angel Flight West, shared:

“We are so proud of Jeff—not only for this well-deserved national recognition, but also for his leadership, vision, and deep commitment to our mission. He truly embodies the heart of Angel Flight West.”

Building Impact Beyond the Cockpit

As Southern California Wing Leader , Jeff has focused on expanding Angel Flight West’s reach and capabilities. He played a pivotal role in coordinating emergency response flights following the 2018 Santa Barbara mudslides. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped establish a lasting partnership with the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation — originally forged to meet urgent transportation needs — which has since enabled hundreds of rescue missions across the country. He also facilitated a partnership with Raymond James’ Valor Network, ensuring veterans receive access to crucial medical transportation.

Moments That Matter

Reflecting on his proudest moments, Jeff shares stories that reveal the profound human connection behind every flight:

“A young woman once approached me at a community event and said, ‘Thank you for what you did during the Montecito mudslides. You flew my father to a critical appointment—and you saved his life.’ That moment stayed with me.”

He also recalls flying a cancer patient home from Stanford Medical Center after receiving news that he was cancer-free. “They told me I was the first person they shared the news with. It was incredibly moving and humbling to be part of that moment.”

For Jeff, it’s not just about getting people from one place to another — it’s about being part of their journey.

“Each flight I undertake is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community,” he says. “I’ve always believed a plane should do more than fly — it should lift people up. And with Angel Flight West, that’s exactly what we’re doing — one mission, one story, one life at a time.”

About Angel Flight West

Transportation challenges create one of the most daunting barriers to healthcare — a barrier second only to the cost. Every day, Angel Flight West’s volunteer pilots fly people to their medical appointments at no cost to the passenger. Though AFW volunteer pilots are best known for linking passengers to valuable medical resources, they also provide transportation for other humanitarian purposes, such as individuals and families escaping domestic violence, disaster relief, therapeutic programs for veterans, and children’s specialty camps.

