17 Teens Graduate from Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s “Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura” (Preparation, Well-being and Culture) Program With a Focus on Career and College Prep

Names from left to right are as follows: Top row: Diego Meza, Francisco Rodriguez, Daniel Delgado, Eduardo Gomez, Iker Guerrero, Isaac Campuzano, Jared Herrera, Genezaret Lopez. Bottom row: Hector Avila, Yaretzi Arevalo, Lia Velazquez, Andres Gonzalez, Quetzaly Martinez, Adrian Meza, Sadie Lopez, Sofia Alfaro, Melanie Campuzano, Leticia Zuniga

Santa Barbara, CA — August 11, 2025 — The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), in coordination with 2nd Story Associates, has completed its “Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura” (Preparation, Well-being and Culture) free four-week summer initiative focused on “life preparation” with 17 teens graduating from the program.

The program provides focused activities that promote educational opportunities, social-emotional support, and cultural awareness. The program allows students to participate in a variety of field trips, earn community service hours, participate in college tours, as well as receive a free backpack and school supplies.

“In addition to providing affordable housing, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara understands that residents need additional skills, tools and opportunities to succeed,” said HACSB Resident Program Specialist, Hector Avila.

The “Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura” program also focuses on promoting cultural awareness to cultivate a stronger sense of self for diverse students. Activities are aimed at enhancing students’ academic performance and critical thinking skills, and social and community engagement through a variety of interactive workshops and presentations that examine topics such as social justice, social movements and family/cultural traditions.

Graduates each received a Jansport backpack, A Solar Powered Charger that was donated in collaboration between Deckers Brands and local nonprofit Unite to Light, a $100 Stipend and $50 target gift card for school supplies. Other program partners include New Beginnings Counseling Center, Kind World Foundation and Eileen and Charlie Read.

Students were celebrated earlier this month during a graduation ceremony, along with their families and Housing Authority staff.

About Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources.

About 2nd Story Associates

2nd Story Associates is a nonprofit corporation created to support the development of affordable housing and promote social services for the benefit of low-income members of the Santa Barbara community. The organization’s programs and services seek to enhance the quality of life of low-income families, seniors and disabled individuals with an emphasis on promoting stability and self-sufficiency. For more information, please visit 2nd-story.org/.