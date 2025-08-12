Dos Pueblos High Flag Football Explodes Offensively in Season Opening Victory Over Westlake

Coming off a run to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs last season the Dos Pueblos High flag football team opened up its 2025 campaign with a 50-7 rout of Westlake on Tuesday.

The Chargers closed the game with 43 unanswered points and dominated on both sides of the ball in a statement victory.

“I’m still not processing the final score because of the way that {Westlake} came out and how well they started,” said Dos Pueblos coach Doug Caines. “

In her first start at the quarterback position, senior Kacey Hurley was lights out as Dos Pueblos took a 19-7 lead into halftime. Brooklyn Hedricks and Ruby Streatfield had big games receiving as the Chargers poured it on in the second half.

Brooklyn Hedricks slices through Westlake defense. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Chargers return the majority of their team that finished 17-6 overall last season, but replacing starting quarterback Liliana Rodriguez was a major question mark that was answered resoundingly in the opening game.

“{Hurley} worked really hard this summer getting the game to slow down,” Caines said. “ She works diligently and is a student of the game.”

Dos Pueblos will continue non-league play with a home game against Hueneme on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.