Dos Pueblos High Flag Football Explodes Offensively in Season Opening Victory Over Westlake

Coming off a run to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs last season the Dos Pueblos High flag football team opened up its 2025 campaign with a 50-7 rout of Westlake on Tuesday.
The Chargers closed the game with 43 unanswered points and dominated on both sides of the ball in a statement victory.
“I’m still not processing the final score because of the way that {Westlake} came out and how well they started,” said Dos Pueblos coach Doug Caines. “
In her first start at the quarterback position, senior Kacey Hurley was lights out as Dos Pueblos took a 19-7 lead into halftime. Brooklyn Hedricks and Ruby Streatfield had big games receiving as the Chargers poured it on in the second half.
The Chargers return the majority of their team that finished 17-6 overall last season, but replacing starting quarterback Liliana Rodriguez was a major question mark that was answered resoundingly in the opening game.
“{Hurley} worked really hard this summer getting the game to slow down,” Caines said. “ She works diligently and is a student of the game.”
Dos Pueblos will continue non-league play with a home game against Hueneme on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.
You must be logged in to post a comment.