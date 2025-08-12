Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Ynez Valley, CA — The Solvang Senior Center is proud to announce that its new home—scheduled to open in mid-2026—will be named Elings Square in recognition of a transformative $1,000,000 gift from Dr. Virgil Elings, a renowned physicist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Elings Square will serve as a vibrant, welcoming hub where seniors can gather, connect, and thrive. This marks the first building in the Santa Ynez Valley to bear Dr. Elings’ name—a lasting testament to his extraordinary generosity and deep commitment to the well-being of the region.

“Naming this space for Dr. Elings underscores the profound difference one individual can make,” said Linda Johansen, Capital Campaign Co-Chair. “His leadership gift, along with other major donations, ensures that this new building will be a place of warmth, vitality, and joy for generations to come.”

A Legacy of Philanthropy

Dr. Elings is widely recognized across Santa Barbara County for his visionary contributions to health, science, education, and recreation. His philanthropic impact includes:

$4 million to establish the Elings Oncology Building at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, plus multi-million-dollar contributions to Sansum Clinic for the Elings Pavilion and Elings Eye Center.

Multi-million-dollar gifts to UC Santa Barbara, Iowa State University, and Grand View University, each resulting in a building bearing his name.

A $5+ million gift to support Cottage Hospital and name its Santa Barbara lobby.

Funding free colonoscopy programs for uninsured residents, earning him Philanthropist of the Year in Santa Barbara County.

$1.5 million to purchase land to expand Elings Park, featuring fields, trails, a BMX track, and paragliding areas.

Ongoing support for UCSB, Elings Park, United Boys and Girls Clubs, and the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

A Lasting Gift to the Santa Ynez Valley

Executive Director Ellen Albertoni emphasized the impact of this gift:

“We are deeply grateful to Dr. Elings for believing in our mission and helping make our growth possible.”

When completed, Elings Square will host the meaningful connections, conversations, and programs that make the Senior Center a beloved resource in the Valley.

About the Solvang Senior Center

Since 1978, the Solvang Senior Center a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization (also known as The Center) has served as a welcoming space for older adults in the Santa Ynez Valley—a place to gather, grow, and feel at home. Its mission is simple yet profound: to help older adults live vital, independent lives through programs that nourish the body, mind, and spirit.

The Center’s offerings include fitness classes, wellness workshops, social and creative activities, nutritious meals and essential resources—such as free AARP tax preparation—to support seniors’ day-to-day lives. Guided by values like belonging, dignity, curiosity, compassion, and joy, it’s more than a place—it’s community.

Construction is well underway at the site, located directly behind the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. Programs continue uninterrupted during construction thanks to the generous support of the City of Solvang sharing space in the Legion Wing at 1745 Mission Drive.

For a comprehensive list of services, events, construction updates and additional information, please visit the new website at http://www.solvangseniorcenter.org. The Center is supported by individual memberships, donations, and grants from foundations, businesses, and government entities.