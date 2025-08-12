Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Goleta Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday August 15, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Goleta. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, deputies will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Goleta Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The City of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.