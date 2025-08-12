Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Aug. 12, 2025) — U-Haul Co. of California is pleased to announce that Happy’s Collision Centersigned on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Santa Barbara community.

Happy’s Collision Centerat 502 E. Haley St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, and moving supplies.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (805) 308-6074 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Santa-Barbara-CA-93103/035526/ today.

Happy’s Collision Centerowner Facundo Carrillo is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Santa Barbara County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

Need moving labor services with your U-Haul rental? Since 2002, Moving Help® has been the No. 1 choice of customers seeking labor for loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, home safe moving, piano moving, cleaning, and U-Box storage container services during their moves. Customers choose the number of workers, hours, and service date needed from a network of 7,800 customer-rated local and independent Moving Help Providers across the U.S. and Canada. Transparent upfront pricing is given, and payment release is subject to customer approval when the job is completed using Moving Help’s patented payment code. Reserve moving labor services at MovingHelp.com.

About U-HAUL

Celebrating our 80th anniversary in 2025, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 24,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The U-Haul app makes it easy for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and -return options on their smartphones with our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers’ patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 193,900 trucks, 138,200 trailers and 40,300 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 1,060,000 rentable units and 92.0 million square feet of self-storage space at Company-owned and -managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.