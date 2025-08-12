Victoriano Lopez Feliciano and Gabriel Victoriano Lopez Feliciano charged with the murder of Paulina Lopez-Gonzalez

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Northern Branch Jail | Photo: Santa Barbara County

Re: People v. Victoriano Lopez Feliciano and Gabriel Victoriano Lopez Feliciano Santa Barbara County Superior Court Case No. 25CR06491

SANTA MARIA, Calif., August 12, 2025 — Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced that a felony complaint has been filed against Victoriano Lopez Feliciano, 27, charging him with one count of murder for the Aug. 9, 2025, death of Paulina Lopez Gonzalez in Santa Maria. He faces special allegations of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm causing death, personal use of a firearm, and lying-in wait. The complaint also charges Gabriel Victoriano Lopez Feliciano, 32, with the murder of Paulina Lopez Gonzalez. He also faces a special allegation of lying-in wait. He is charged in a separate incident with criminal threats against Paulina Lopez Gonzalez on July 19, 2025. Victoriano Lopez Feliciano is also charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16 years old for conduct involving a Jane Doe in 2024.

Both defendants were scheduled for arraignment in Santa Maria Superior Court Department 7 on August 12, 2025 and the arraignment for both defendants was continued to August 25, 2025. They are both being held in North County Branch Jail without bail.