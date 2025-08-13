Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Launches Next Landscape Transformation Project at Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, is bringing its Landscape Transformation initiative to Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden. This collaborative effort is set to redefine curb appeal by showcasing the beauty and ecological benefits of California’s native plants in a public space.

One of the Park’s beds is now dedicated to native plants, demonstrating that low-water landscapes can be lush, colorful, and visually striking while also supporting biodiversity. This 2,277-square-foot display now features more than 168 native plants across 14 different species, providing a vibrant and sustainable model for homeowners, landscapers, and city planners alike.

“This project highlights the aesthetic and ecological value of native plants,” said Steve Windhager, executive director of Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “By thoughtfully designing with texture, structure, and seasonal color, we hope to inspire sustainable landscaping choices that benefit both people and the environment.”

Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden has long been a beloved green space in Santa Barbara, and was originally designed in collaboration with the Garden after Alice Keck Park gifted the land to the City in 1975. While the Garden’s direct oversight of the park waned over the years, this new partnership rekindles the historical connection, aligning with the City’s mission to enhance Santa Barbara’s beauty and protect its natural habitats.

Under a newly established partnership, the Garden will lead the design, fundraising, installation, and maintenance of the new native plant bed for at least five years. The City will provide essential support, including water access, irrigation maintenance, and waste hauling. Additionally, the Garden will bring the community together by hosting various events in the space, offering public engagement opportunities to learn about native plant gardening firsthand.

“This partnership brings new energy and expertise to one of our most iconic and maintenance-intensive parks,” said Jazmin LeBlanc, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Santa Barbara. “We are excited to work with the Botanic Garden to enhance the park’s biodiversity, while staying true to its legacy.”

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Landscape Transformation initiative aims to inspire communities to embrace native plants, demonstrating that supporting biodiversity goes hand-in-hand with waterwise landscapes that are lush and colorful year-round. With this project at Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden, Santa Barbara takes another step toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

As a leader in ecological landscaping, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden offers a wealth of resources to help individuals, communities, and professionals make the shift to native plants. From curated plant lists for water-wise gardens, and where to buy them, to design inspiration and seasonal maintenance tips, the Garden empowers anyone to create beautiful, resilient landscapes that support local ecosystems. Learn more and explore these tools at https://sbbotanicgarden.org/grow/gardening-resources/.

For more information and project updates, visit https://sbbotanicgarden.org/conservation/landscape-transformations/

Upcoming Dates and Events

Saturday, August 30 | Community Science Day

A day focused on study and service. Join us at Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens for community science investigations and stewardship opportunities in the native plant garden.

Saturday, September 27 | Volunteer Work Day

Volunteer work party in the native plant bed at Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden. Tasks will include weeding, prepping the bed for fall planting, pruning/deadheading, mulching, and other tasks.

Friday, October 10 | Community Science Day

A day focused on study and service. Join us at Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens for community science investigations and stewardship opportunities in the native plant garden.

Monday, November 17 |Volunteer Work Day

Volunteer work party in the native plant bed at Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden. Tasks will include weeding, prepping the bed for fall planting, pruning/deadheading, mulching, and other tasks. .

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden:

As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has dedicated nearly a century of work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Growing from 13 acres in 1926 to today’s 78 acres, the grounds now include more than 6 miles of walking trails, an herbarium, a seed bank, research labs, a library, and a public native plant nursery. Amid the serene beauty of the Garden, teams of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the original spirit of the organization’s founders – conserve California native plants and habitats to ensure they continue to support life on the planet and can be enjoyed for generations to come. Visit SBBotanicGarden.org.