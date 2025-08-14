Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — The County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) has released its latest Birth Brief, presenting local birth certificate data from 2020 through 2024. The report provides detailed birth statistics on fertility, prenatal care initiation, preterm births, gestational diabetes, and other key indicators, along with demographic breakdowns.

The report reveals that in 2024, Santa Barbara County’s fertility rate was approximately 54 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age. While California data beyond 2022 is not yet available, County rates in 2021 and 2022 were similar to the State’s, and this trend is expected to continue when 2023 and 2024 State data are released. Other key takeaways:

Regional Differences

Analysis found notable differences among the County’s regions:

• South County: 90% of birthing persons had a high school-level education or higher, and 88% began prenatal care early—the highest rate in the County.

• North County: Just over half had a high school-level education or higher, and 65% began prenatal care early—the lowest rate.

• Central County: Fell between North and South County for both education and prenatal care metrics.

The report also notes that gestational diabetes births decreased in North County but increased in South County in 2024, diverging from prior years’ trends.

Demographic Findings

Over the past five years, significant differences in fertility rates persisted between Hispanic and non-Hispanic birthing persons. In 2024:

• Asian birthing persons had the lowest rate: 16.7 births per 1,000 females aged 15–44.

• Hispanic birthing persons had the highest rate: 77.3 births per 1,000 females aged 15–44.

Breaking down data by race/ethnicity and region provides insight into how place and demographics impact health outcomes.

“The birth brief provides key information that enhances understanding of community needs, especially among populations served by public health programs like Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Health (MCAH). Birth data is a tool that helps us identify gaps, improve local interventions, and measure progress toward reducing health disparities,” said Kelley Barragan, Director of Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Health.

The Birth Brief also includes infant birthweight rates, age-specific fertility rates, and other indicators collected from birth certificates.

For more information and to view the full Birth Brief, visit: https://www.countyofsb.org/1608/Data-Reports-Statistics

