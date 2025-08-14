Got Lucky Labs Officially Launches at Pacific Pride Foundation’s Summer of Pride Festival

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Got Lucky Labs, the bold new name in at-home sexual health testing, will make its official debut at the Pacific Pride Foundation’s Summer of Pride Festival in Santa Barbara. With a mission to make sexual wellness simple, stigma-free, and yes even a little fun the company is bringing a fresh, approachable voice to an essential conversation.

Got Lucky Labs offers discreet, lab-certified STI testing kits shipped directly to your door. Designed for both accuracy and privacy, the service makes it easier than ever to take control of your sexual health, no awkward clinic visits or judgment attached.

“Pacific Pride Foundation’s Summer of Pride is about community, celebration, and inclusivity, values that align perfectly with our mission,” said Tina Torabian, CEO of Got Lucky Labs.

“We believe that protecting your health should feel empowering, and this event is the perfect stage to launch that message.”

Festival-goers visiting the Got Lucky Labs booth can meet the team, explore the simple three-step testing process, and pick up exclusive launch merch. The company’s approachable, retro-inspired branding aims to make regular testing feel like just another part of your self-care routine, and one you can actually smile about.

“Our goal is to make sexual health care as accessible and judgment-free as possible,” said James Chavez, COO of Got Lucky Labs.

“We’re removing the awkwardness, adding convenience, and delivering accurate results, so people can feel confident and in control.”

Join Got Lucky Labs at the Pacific Pride Festival on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 11 AM – 7 PM at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara for a day of music, celebration, and community and to celebrate the official launch of a company committed to making sexual health care better for everyone.

For more information, visit http://www.GotLuckyLabs.com.

About Got Lucky Labs

Got Lucky Labs is a direct-to-consumer sexual health company dedicated to making STI testing accessible, accurate, and stigma-free. With discreet delivery, rapid results, and a friendly, retro-inspired brand, Got Lucky Labs is redefining how we approach sexual wellness.