The Grace Fisher Foundation (GFF), dedicated to enriching the lives of everyone through the arts, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new satellite location of the Hidden Haven at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Eastside branch. The grand opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug 26, at 11:30am with light refreshments and free goodie bags for children in attendance.

The Hidden Haven is a cozy, multi-sensory room designed especially for families experiencing neurodivergence as a peaceful space for calm, comfort, and self-regulation. It is a free space offering a unique, welcoming environment for individuals of all abilities to unwind and recharge. Conceived and designed by artist and founder Grace Fisher, the Hidden Haven is the first sensory room of its kind in Santa Barbara. The first location opened in April 2025 at the GFF Inclusive Arts Clubhouse, and the Eastside Library installation will now make this resource available to anyone visiting the library. The space will be open to the public during regular library hours and available for drop-in use.

This expansion is made possible through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library and generous support from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the Leni Fund. In addition to the Eastside Library location, the GFF will soon open Hidden Haven satellite spaces at the Santa Barbara High School Wellness Center and La Cumbre Junior High School, offering dedicated sensory rooms for students. The GFF satellite sites will offer access to this needed and unique sensory experience to a variety of ages and locations.

For more information, go to http://www.GraceFisherFoundation.org